WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Intrust Bank Arena announced that Sir Paul McCartney will play in Wichita July 19 at 8 p.m. Tickets for the One On One tour go on sale Monday, May 1 at 10 a.m. through Select-A-Seat.

Ticket prices are listed below:

$31.50 | $61.50 | $101.50 | $167 | $252

Concert Details | www.intrustbankarena.com/mccartney

Concert Clue # 2 // Announcement in 5 minutes! pic.twitter.com/ImCoKm4PZI — INTRUST Bank Arena (@INTRUSTarena) April 25, 2017

Concert Clue #1 // Announcement at 9am. pic.twitter.com/VUshPZTDTc — INTRUST Bank Arena (@INTRUSTarena) April 25, 2017

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.