Intrust Bank Arena continues to score big acts

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sir Paul McCartney of the Beatles will be in Wichita July 19th, and the city could not be more stoked.

Since Intrust Bank Arena opened, the star power of the performers, has improved each year and, officials say that’s because of the community support.

But, 13 years ago, some people didn’t think Wichita could support an arena of this size, and voted against the one-cent sales tax that funded its construction.

Since then, Intrust has landed some big-names like Elton John, Billy Joel, Garth Brooks, and now, British music royalty.

“He’s a huge name, an iconic name in the music industry, somebody that every building wants to get,” said A.J. Boleski, GM of Intrust Bank Arena.

KSN asked Boleski, how is the arena able to bring in bigger and better acts?

“When folks come out and they support Fleetwood Mac very well, way back we had Elton john and Billy Joel and they support those well that helps us get other acts,” answered Boleski.

“It’s obviously a big economic boost to the community whenever you have someone like that because people come, maybe 500 miles,” stated Bob Hanson, President of Greater Wichita Area Sports Commission.

Hanson was a part of the campaign back in 1997 to bring an arena to downtown Wichita. Fast forward 20 years later…

“I thought it would get big. I’ve seen what’s happened in other communities,” explained Hanson.

Wichita competes with communities like Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Kansas City. Though Wichita’s population is not as big, we’re still able to bring in big acts and revenue.

”Just a little bit of a disadvantage, but for our communities is we’re not as big as those arenas and that maybe hurt being able to get some events because they want all of those seats full, with 18,000 to 20,000 seats full, rather than 15,000,” Hanson said.

And Hanson says we can expect the success to only go up from here.

“It’ll continue to grow, and we’ll continue to get better and better,” he stated.

The arena and its success is not just good for the city, it’s great for the county. Sedgwick County gets a cut of the profits, and with each year, that continues to go up.

