Hidden child of the Holocaust speaks to Wichita kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A hidden child of the Holocaust spent Tuesday afternoon sharing her story of survival with a group of Wichita middle school students.

Rachel Goldman Miller, 84, was among many Jewish children in the 1940’s who posed as a non-Jew to survive the Holocaust.

“I kept saying I’m afraid, I’m afraid, I’m afraid,” explained Goldman Miller to the students at Wilbur Middle School.

The fearful phrase, ‘I’m afraid’, is a phrase Goldman Miller said she learned at an early age.

“At the age of 9, I understood what it was that I should be afraid of,” she said.

It was in the early 1940’s in France when Goldman Miller said SS guards and the French police took her father. In fear of her daughter’s life, Goldman Miller’s mother sent her to a farm in the country. That’s where she became a new person with a new identity.

“My mother gave me a new name. She called me Christine and she said you are not to tell anyone that you are Jewish,” Goldman Miller said.

The now St. Louis resident would lose more than 90 family members including her parents, sister and brothers in the Holocaust.

“The first guilt that I had was for surviving. Why me? Why did I survive and my family did not? I don’t know,” she said.

It’s a question Goldman Miller said she struggles with to this day. However, she said she’s come to the conclusion she survived to share her family’s story and let others know what they went through was real.

“I had a family. I had a wonderful family who loved me and who I loved,” she said. “I certainly want to talk as long as I can to teach young people that these things happen.”

Goldman Miller went through a number of slides and photos explaining bits and pieces of her life to the students on Tuesday. She described how once she was out of hiding, she was forced to wear the Star of David. As a Jew, she had a curfew, she had a designated time when she could buy groceries and many times she was turned away after standing in line for hours. Goldman Miller also touched on her relationship with a military man who took her in as his daughter, but then betrayed her trust when he molested her time and time again.

“The shame came from the molestation because after I understood what happened, I didn’t at the beginning, but afterwards how could I have allowed this man to do this to me, but I didn’t, I didn’t know any better,” she said.

The widow and mom said she has made it her mission to share her life story in hopes of helping another person overcome an obstacle.

“You have to want to. You can’t say poor me. You can’t just go on saying poor me because that’s not going to make you, that’s not going to help you,” she said.

Goldman Miller lives in St. Louis where she talks regularly at the St. Louis Holocaust Museum and Learning Center. She will be the guest speaker at the Wichita Holocaust Commemoration on Wednesday, April 26 at Newman University.