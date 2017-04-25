Health care operator eyes distressed Topeka hospital

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A group that specializes in turning around distressed hospitals has expressed interest in acquiring a nonprofit Catholic hospital in Topeka.

California-based Prime Healthcare’s nonprofit arm notified Gov. Sam Brownback last week that it has “potential interest” in “saving” St. Francis Health. The letter was given anonymously to The Topeka Capital-Journal and also provided to The Associated Press.

St. Francis’s Denver-based owner, SCL Health, said previously that it would stop operating the 378-bed hospital whether or not it is successful in finding a buyer.

SCL Health spokesman Brian Newsome said in a statement that several groups “have come forth to discuss potential scenarios.” Brownback’s spokeswoman says there are “multiple options” for keeping St. Francis open. Among them, St. Francis has approached a second Topeka hospital about taking over its operations.