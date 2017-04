In a back-and-forth thriller, Goddard softball outlasted Maize South in eight innings 4-3.

The Mavericks led 2-1 heading into the seventh inning, and were just one out away from getting a big road win. But Goddard responded with a run off a throwing error to send the game to extras. Maize South retook the lead in the eighth inning before Goddard score two runs in the bottom half of the inning to win it.