Goddard and Clearwater vote yes for bonds

GODDARD, Kan. (KSNW) – According to Goddard USD 265 and Clearwater USD 264, voters have approved additional bonds for their respective school districts.

Goddard and Clearwater were asking for $52 million and $15.8 million, respectively, from taxpayers with a bond issue for its schools. The funds are to be used to improve schools by adding storm shelters, upgrade electrical systems and remodel restrooms among other items..

The unofficial totals for each district are as follows:

Goddard USD 265

1,749 vote yes

777 vote no

Clearwater USD 264

460 vote yes

419 vote no

