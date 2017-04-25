Ellsworth police practice use-of-force scenarios

ELLSWORTH, Kan. (KSNW) — “Police!” yells an Ellsworth police officer. “Hey! You in the back.”

It’s a scenario officers have to be ready for. In this demonstration, displayed on a 10-foot screen, the officer is dispatched to an alarm at an auto store.

“This kind of gives officers the opportunity to think about scenarios we don’t get put in everyday, but we could be placed in everyday,” said Ellsworth Police Chief Emil Halfhill. “It’s just kind of a reality check for the officers.”

On the screen, a man walks out into the open doorway, pointing a gun at the officer.

“Show me your hands!” the officer screamed.

During the training, officers are challenged with split-second, life-changing decisions.

The man continued to walk towards the officer, and then the officer fired his weapon.

“Once he encountered an individual with a gun, he has two options,” said Halfhill. “He either shoots or ducks for cover.”

The weapon is fake in this drill, but the pressure and consequences are all too real for officers.

“We’ve chosen to risk our lives to protect others,” Halfhill said. “We do that every day without even questioning it.”

During a time when trust in law enforcement is sometimes in question, Chief Halfhill said this type of training is essential to show the community his department takes the job seriously.

He said: “We want to make sure that the product we produce for our communities and our counties and our citizens is top quality.”

In Tuesday’s drill, the instructor could alter the suspect’s actions — depending on how the officer handles the situation. Every scenario had different outcomes — from armed confrontation to a peaceful resolution — Halfhill believes these lessons will better prepare officers for the streets.

 

 

 

 

