City council votes yes on $325,000 update

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – Back in June of 2016 the city council approved two contracts for consultant services that would evaluate traffic signals in certain areas of Wichita. Over the last six months Iteris has had a close watch on CBD traffic signals while Transystems has been looking over arterial street corridors.

It’s been recommended that for quicker signal changes and better communication between the traffic lights, the city would need to spend $325,000 on “Type 2070” controllers. Currently, you can be sitting at a downtown intersection, with no traffic and still have to wait. This update will allow for more effective operation and communication between the signals. Tuesday morning city council voted yes to the improvements.

“I think it can be improved almost everywhere,” said Wichita native Devon Leach. “There’s some places in the morning that stays red for a long time to let busier streets go by when other people are just waiting on it.”

“Wichita doesn’t have the traffic snarls and problems that some of the major cities do but when you’re stuck in traffic it effects you,” said city councilmen, Bryan Frye. “What we’re trying to do is make it smoother for also makes it safer for some of the pedestrians.”

There is no projection on when this will be complete but the funding has been approved. Additionally, Transystems has identified two other problem areas in Wichita that need the same update. The total allotted budget for all three projects is $1,000,000.