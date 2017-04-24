Wanted: Jasmine Dawn Smith

Jasmine is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office for Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was last known to live in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Jasmine Dawn Smith

AKA:

Jasmine Thomas Dawn

Born: 1981

Ht/Wt: 5′ 4″ – 132 lbs.

Other:

White Female

Red hair / Gray eyes

Tattoo right ankle (rose)

To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website