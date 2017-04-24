Trump administration to issue new Syria sanctions

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. officials say the Trump administration will issue new sanctions against Syria as early as Monday as part of its ongoing crackdown on the Syrian government and those who support it.

Two officials say that the sanctions are part of a broader effort to cut off funding and other support to Syria’s President Bashar Assad and his government amid the country’s escalating civil war.

The officials spoke anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the decision publicly.

The decision to expand sanctions on Syria comes less than a month after the U.S. fired a barrage of missiles on a Syrian airfield. The U.S. strike was retaliation for the recent chemical attack on Syrian civilians, which the U.S. blames on Assad’s government.

Trump has called Assad “evil” and said his use of chemical weapons “crossed a lot of lines.”