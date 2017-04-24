Thursday at 10: KSN Investigates – Patrol Rifles

Patrol rifles are a powerful weapon police officers never want to use but have to when faced with active shooters or dangerous standoffs.

Join Stephanie Bergmann as she uncovers why the Wichita Police Department has far fewer patrol rifles than other departments in the region and choose, instead, to use less lethal methods.

“It’s really impractical to really outfit everyone with every weapons system, necessarily, and to be able to carry it with them everywhere they go.

Join us Thursday night at 10 when KSN Investigates: Patrol Rifles.