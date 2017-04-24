Teens arrested after chase and crash in stolen vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said two teens were arrested after a chase and a crash in a stolen car. It happened early Sunday at 3:10 a.m.

Police spotted a white Ford Taurus that was stolen from Haysville near Hillside and Lincoln.

Officers started to chase the vehicle until it crashed into a business.

The 16-year-old driver ran on foot and was arrested for auto theft, destruction of property, hit and run, and evade and elude.

A 17-year-old passenger was arrested for drug paraphernalia and possession of alcohol by a minor.

There were no injuries at the business where the car crashed.

