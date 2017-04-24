Secretary of Harper County sheriff facing drug charges

ANTHONY, Kan. (KSNW) – The secretary to the sheriff of Harper County Sheriff Tracy Chance and her husband have been arrested on drug charges.

Undersheriff Tom Burns confirmed Jessika Sona and her husband, Devon Sona, were arrested on Friday, April 21 by officers from the Anthony Police Department.

Jessika Sona was booked on suspicion of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Both crimes are misdemeanors.

Devon Sona, was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana, possession with intent to sell marijuana and one county of drug paraphernalia.

No information was available on when they are scheduled to make their first appearance in court.