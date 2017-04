El Dorado, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was critically injured in a fight at the El Dorado Correctional Facility Thursday night. The incident occurred sometime after 8:30 p.m.

Emergency dispatchers said they believe the injured person is an inmate, but KSN so far has not been able to confirm this information with prison authorities.

