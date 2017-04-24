One injured in drive-by shooting Sunday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating a drive-by shooting. It happened Sunday evening around 6:45 p.m. in the 2900 block of South Richmond.

Several witnesses stated a silver vehicle was shooting at a dark-colored truck.

Shortly after the call, a dark-colored truck arrived to Station 4. EMS responded and it was determined the driver’s injuries were probably the result of flying glass.

Three occupants of the truck stated they did not see who was shooting at them. The truck was struck three times. No other injuries were reported.

