Humane society receives grant for spay/neuter program

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Humane Society announced that it received a grant for more than $30,000 from PetSmart Charities to be used for a spay/neuter blitz program.

The program is for 300 dogs in zip code 67211. KHS will perform the surgeries in increments of 100, with the first 100 spots made available today. The other 200 spots will be made available later in the year.

Any pet owner living in this zip code, making less than $40,000 per year, with proof of income (previous year’s tax return, social security disability, Medicaid, KanCare, unemployment benefits) and proof of address, can now have their dog altered with a fee-waived surgery at KHS until funds are exhausted.

Each dog will also be microchipped, and owners will be provided with a collar, leash and custom tag.

Owners are encouraged to complete the on-line form at www.kshumane.org/blitz. Forms are also available at the KHS Store. All completed forms must be dropped off at the KHS Store, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita for scheduling.

If owners have questions, they may contact the KHS Clinic Scheduler at 316-220-8719.

