Frito-Lay is recalling select jalapeño-flavored potato chips

(NBC News) – Frito-Lay is recalling select jalapeño-flavored potato chips because their seasoning could be contaminated with salmonella.

The voluntary recall involves all sizes of jalapeño flavored Lay’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips and jalapeño flavored Miss Vickie’s Kettle Cooked Potato Chips with a “guaranteed fresh” date of July 4 or before. Some multipacks with a use by date of June 20 or before are included as well.

No other flavors of Lay’s Kettle Cooked or Miss Vickie’s potato chips fall under the recall.

To get reimbursed, consumers who purchased the recalled chips can visit jalapenochiprecall.com.

Consumers can contact Frito-Lay Consumer Relations at 866-272-9393 for additional information from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

