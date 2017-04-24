Federal judge stays order over plan given to Trump

By Published:
Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A magistrate judge has agreed to stay an order requiring Kansas’ top election official to turn over proposed changes to voting rights laws that he took to a meeting with President Donald Trump.

The Kansas City Star reports that the action Judge James O’Hara took Sunday gives Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach time to appeal to U.S. District Judge Julie Robinson.

At issue is whether Kobach will have to turn over two documents to plaintiffs in a lawsuit challenging a state law requiring voters provide proof of their U.S. citizenship when registering.

After examining the documents, O’Hara ruled last week that parts were relevant to the lawsuit and chastised Kobach for misrepresenting the contents.

