Explore Kansas opens at Exploration Place

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Exploration Place opened the Explore Kansas exhibit this weekend. The exhibit is to celebrate the unique environment we have here in Kansas.

It’s one of the permanent exhibits at Exploration Place, and it offers some new experiences that focus on our state’s land, water, animals, people and our unique weather.

Exploration Place leaders say this exhibit is supposed to get kids interested in the natural sciences and feel pride in Kansas’ diverse eco-system.

“This exhibit does instill pride into our state, which is really important, but we also found that the science behind different elements of our state, whether it’s aquifer, whether it’s bison, whether it’s how weather instruments work,” said Christina Bluml, Director of Marketing at Exploration Place.

KSN’s Dave Freeman was on hand to talk about the weather elements with visitors to hone their meteorology skills with weather forecasting instruments in a storm spotting truck.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s