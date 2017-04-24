Explore Kansas opens at Exploration Place

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Exploration Place opened the Explore Kansas exhibit this weekend. The exhibit is to celebrate the unique environment we have here in Kansas.

It’s one of the permanent exhibits at Exploration Place, and it offers some new experiences that focus on our state’s land, water, animals, people and our unique weather.

Exploration Place leaders say this exhibit is supposed to get kids interested in the natural sciences and feel pride in Kansas’ diverse eco-system.

“This exhibit does instill pride into our state, which is really important, but we also found that the science behind different elements of our state, whether it’s aquifer, whether it’s bison, whether it’s how weather instruments work,” said Christina Bluml, Director of Marketing at Exploration Place.

KSN’s Dave Freeman was on hand to talk about the weather elements with visitors to hone their meteorology skills with weather forecasting instruments in a storm spotting truck.