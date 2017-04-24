Emporia State Baseball falls to Lindenwood 14-12

April 24, 2017 -The #14 Hornet baseball team lost their series finale 14-12 to Lindenwood to fall to 34-9 on the season, 23-6 in the MIAA. There were 34 combined hits between the two teams on the windy afternoon at home.

NEARLY IDENTICAL

After the first inning, Emporia State took a 3-2 lead, but the game stayed tight for the next few innings. In the second inning each team scored three runs to put the score at a 6-5 Hornet advantage. The third inning saw another two runs from each team, Emporia State leading 8-7 headed to the fourth. The Hornets had three runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead 11-7 just to have the Lions answer with three runs in the top of the fifth to close the gap 11-10 headed to the sixth.

HORNETS FALL SHORT

Lindenwood had at least one run in the final three innings to secure their 14-12 win. Alex White smashed a solo home run to left field to lead off the bottom of the ninth but Emporia State just fell short.

BY THE NUMBERS

Every Hornet starter had at least one hit on the day led by Mason Brown hitting three for five and scoring two runs. Wade Hanna hit two for five, scoring three runs with two RBI. White also went to for five, scoring two runs and had two RBI. Layne Downing fell to 3-4 on the season, pitching 2.0 innings and allowing two runs on three hits. Downing also had three strikeouts and one walk.

NOTE

With his 11th career triple, Wade Hanna moves into fifth with Mike Peterson on the Emporia State all-time list. He needs one more to tie Greg Strecker for fourth.

UP NEXT

The #14 Hornets travel to Topeka for the Final Turnpike Tussle Tuesday of the year. First pitch will be at 4:00 p.m.