Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs this weekend

By Published: Updated:
Prescription drugs (Media General photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This Saturday, the National Take Back initiative in the Sedgwick County area will collect any expired or unwanted prescriptions or over-the-counter medications. The initiative offers a safe, easy way to dispose of any unwanted medications.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office personnel will staff three drop off locations: the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.; the Household Hazardous Waste Center, 801 W. Stillwell; and the Oaklawn Activity Center, 4904 S. Clifton. Syringes and other injectables cannot be accepted.

In Great Bend, representatives will be on the east side of the Barton County Courthouse on Kansas Street to accept unused prescription and nonprescription medications. The drop offs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prescription drug abuse in the United States is increasing at an alarming rate, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s