Dispose of unwanted prescription drugs this weekend

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – This Saturday, the National Take Back initiative in the Sedgwick County area will collect any expired or unwanted prescriptions or over-the-counter medications. The initiative offers a safe, easy way to dispose of any unwanted medications.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office personnel will staff three drop off locations: the Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.; the Household Hazardous Waste Center, 801 W. Stillwell; and the Oaklawn Activity Center, 4904 S. Clifton. Syringes and other injectables cannot be accepted.

In Great Bend, representatives will be on the east side of the Barton County Courthouse on Kansas Street to accept unused prescription and nonprescription medications. The drop offs will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Prescription drug abuse in the United States is increasing at an alarming rate, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses.

