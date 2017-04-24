Police: Man kills boss, then self in Texas

Dallas police say a man fatally shot his female supervisor and then killed himself in an office building Monday, April 24, 2017. (Photo Courtesy: KXAS-TV)

DALLAS (AP) – Dallas police say a man fatally shot his female supervisor and then killed himself in an office building.

Assistant Police Chief Randy Blankenbaker said that they won’t release the identities of those who died until relatives are notified. He said they also are not yet saying what kind of office they worked in.

The office was in a multi-story building near a highway interchange in the northern part of the city.

Blankenbaker said that the man was a current worker in the office. He says that there were witnesses to the shooting who were not injured.

He says that an officer had to shoot a glass entry door to access the office where the shooting happened. He said that’s the only known shot fired by an officer.

One of the officers suffered minor injuries from broken glass during the entry.

