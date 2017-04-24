Clearwater and Goddard bond issues up for Tuesday vote

Goddard, KAN (KSNW) – Goddard USD 265 is asking for $52 Million from taxpayers with a bond issue for its schools. Clearwater USD 264 is asking for $15.8 Million.

It’s to improve schools and add things like storm shelters, upgrade electrical systems and remodel restrooms among other items. The list of improvements and additions is lengthy for each school. Both schools have a breakdown of the bond issue on their websites for parents and taxpayers to get a look at the bonds.

And both schools have been pitching the idea of safety to taxpayers.

“It is an investment in our facilities that will have a significant impact on school safety,” says Clearwater USD 264 Superintendent, Paul Becker. “And the learning environment through upgraded mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems.”

Goddard Chief of Police, Ronny Lieurance, says safety is a primary driver for the bond issue.

“Doors need better locks, and we need to do some renovations… just in case,” says Lieurance. “The front entrances to our schools need to have a secure, one-way entrance that leads straight to the office… what we hope to address in this bond issue is redesign the front entrance to this school, build a new office with that secure entrance that we have at all our other facilities.”

KSN talked to parents who said they would vote yes, while others said no.

“Yes. To me, it’s a no-brainer,” says Goddard parent, Jennifer Barber. “I think that this bond issue covers all the important aspects that we need to address in our district.”

Other parents say they support specific items in the current bond issue, but will likely vote no.

“Probably no,” says Clearwater parent, Amy Layton. “Because I don’t agree with all of it. I don’t agree with a lot of the money they are going to spend… I can do some of that but I can’t do all of it. So, like your heating and air conditioning I can do that.”

Layton says the school should consider a smaller bond amount.

Other parents say the safety issues are enough to get them to vote, yes.

“I have actually heard people say, since this bond has come up, say oh my, you don’t have good storm shelters?” says parent Mandi Bega. “I will vote yes.”

Voting is tomorrow for both the Goddard and Clearwater bond issues.