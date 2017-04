WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Facebook scam involving Lowe’s Home Improvement is making the rounds in Sedgwick County. It is an offer of $50 off coupons.

Users are directed to take a survey on a website that looks like the Lowe’s website.

Instead, the page is fraudulent and could put your personal information in danger.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.