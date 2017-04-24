Ashland offers thanks in video for help with wildfire recovery

ASHLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – Residents of Ashland are offering thanks to everyone who helped in wildfire recovery efforts.

On Monday, March 6, wildfires burned more 1.3 million acres in Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado. More than 30 homes were lost and thousands of cattle were killed.

Ashland residents made a YouTube video thanking everyone for the donations of hay, fencing supplies, food, clothing, and money.

Contributions to the wildfire relief efforts can be made to AshlandCF.com or KLA.org. All the proceeds will be distributed to those directly affected by the fires.

