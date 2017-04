John Siale isn’t from Kansas, but he’s quickly made the Sunflower State his home. And a big reason why is rugby. The Wichita Barbarians rugby player is an imposing presence for a team that’s used to plenty of success.

On the pitch, he is tough and physical. But John is also goofy, and likes to let that side come through while his playing. The Wichita Barbarians kick off their playoff run this weekend in St.Louis. For more information on the club, head to the Wichita Barbarians website.