2 ride away on bikes after 1 dies, 1 wounded in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are searching for two men who rode away on bicycles after one man was killed and another wounded in a central Topeka shooting.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to the shooting early Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment. One of the victims was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other victim is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspects were wearing dark clothing and were armed with handguns.

