2 ride away on bikes after 1 dies, 1 wounded in Topeka

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Authorities are searching for two men who rode away on bicycles after one man was killed and another wounded in a central Topeka shooting.

Police said in a news release that officers responded to the shooting early Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment. One of the victims was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other victim is recovering from non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the suspects were wearing dark clothing and were armed with handguns.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s