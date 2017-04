Wichita State bowler Sydney Brummett won the women’s national championship down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Brummett, a junior from Indiana, tweeted out how blessed she was to be a part of the Shocker program.

Normally the championships are held in Wichita, but this year, they were held in Louisiana. Before making the trip down to Baton Rouge, Brummett said, “It’s really cool to go to Louisiana …we’re real excited to go to somewhere else and show what the shockers are made of.”