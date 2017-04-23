USD 259 to revisit academic calendar at board meeting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The USD 259 school board will revisit the discussion of next year’s academic calendar at tomorrow’s school board meeting.

The discussion could include lengthening school days, but board president Sheril Logan says the calendar will not differ much from this year’s calendar.

“This is just such a different kind of year. With not knowing our budget and we may not know our budget for several months yet, but we have to go on and get school ready,” Logan said Sunday.

Logan says it’s a little later in the year than usual to look at the calendar for next year but attributes that to all the unknown schools faced in Topeka this year at the legislative level. A survey went out to parents earlier in the year which proved parents were overwhelmingly not in support of proposed changes.

“We are cutting some days off and lengthening our day and we know that’s not what our community is, there’s some concern about that one but for one year we may have to live with this calendar and then next year make some changes,” Logan said.

Band students at Coleman Middle School held a car wash fundraiser on Sunday afternoon to raise money for a field trip to Worlds of Fun. Several students said they currently go to the band room after school and hang out, do homework or practice their instrument. Band director Ashten Anderson would prefer reverting to last year’s schedule.

“I personally think that we should go back to the schedule we did last year which was even 30 minutes less than we have this year. Giving us that extra length, the kids are hungry at the end of the day. That’s when they’re used to getting their after school snack, I have a hard time getting my last hour to focus this year so I’d like the old schedule back,” Anderson said.

Student musicians tend to suffer with longer breaks in their time at school because they can’t practice as a group and gear up for performances.

“I think that would impact how much time we have to do our school work like outside of school. Like if we miss a day or we have longer school days, at home it’s like doubled,” 8th grader Jamyaaih Potts said.

The board will discuss but may or may not vote on the measure at tomorrow’s meeting.