‘The Fate of the Furious’ laps new films at box office

LOS ANGELES (AP) – “The Fate of the Furious” has sped into first place at the box office again.

Studio estimates Sunday say the eighth installment in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise earned $38.7 million over the weekend. The new competition didn’t stand a chance against the high-octane film, which had the biggest global debut of all time last weekend.

Disney’s animal documentary “Born in China” earned $5.1 million to open in fourth place, behind holdovers “The Boss Baby,” with $12.8 million, and “Beauty and the Beast,” with $10 million.

Two other new movies fared worse.

Warner Bros.’ thriller “Unforgettable,” starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson, opened at No. 7 with a $4.8 million.

The Armenian genocide drama “The Promise,” with Oscar Isaac and Christian Bale, took ninth place with $4.1 million.