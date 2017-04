The Wichita Swim Club held its end of the year banquet tonight at Wichita Country Club. Kevin Cordes, who won gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics, spoke to the young men and women.

His message was to never give up. In 2012, he missed the Olympic team. Four years later, he made it, and won gold in Brazil. Cordes swam at the University of Arizona, and is from Illinois.