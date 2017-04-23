Man arrested after armed robbery for cigarettes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says a man is now in police custody after a Kwik Shop was robbed at gunpoint.

According to police, it happened just before 4 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of West 29th Street North.

A store employee says a suspect, armed with a long gun, demanded cigarettes. After receiving them, the suspect left the store to the north.

After reviewing surveillance video, officers say they were able to locate and arrest the 28-year-old male without incident.

Police were able to recovery the cigarettes and weapon used in the robbery.