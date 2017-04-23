Holy cow! Rare triplet calves born on 2 southern Kansas farms

PRESTON, Kan. (AP) – Two southern Kansas farmers are rearing unusual sets of triplet calves.

The Hutchinson News reports that Delbert Ross described the recent discovery of the triplets in a pasture on the line dividing Pratt and Kiowa counties as “pretty special.” He says it’s been at least 25 years since he’s seen triplets and that one of those calves was stillborn. He’s watching to see whether he’ll have to pull one or two of the calves to bottle rear.

On the other end of Pratt County, near Preston, another set of triplets was born in mid-March at the home of Mike and Sarah Jackson. They raise purebred Simmental cattle that their three daughters show for 4-H.

Pratt Community College agriculture instructor Lori Montgomery says it’s rare to have “live, healthy triplets.”