Hash Browns recalled, may contain golf ball pieces

CNN Published:
Southern Style Hash Browns (Courtesy CNN)

(CNN) – Some hash browns are being recalled because they may contain pieces of golf balls.

The frozen Southern Style Hash Browns are sold in nine states under Harris Teeter and Roundy’s brands.

The producer, McCain Foods, says some golf ball materials may have been accidentally harvested with potatoes.

The company warns eating the hash browns can lead to choking.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

The recall affects two pound bags sold in “Harris Teeter”, “Marianos”, “Metro Market”, and “Pick ‘N Save” supermarkets.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s