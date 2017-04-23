Hash Browns recalled, may contain golf ball pieces

(CNN) – Some hash browns are being recalled because they may contain pieces of golf balls.

The frozen Southern Style Hash Browns are sold in nine states under Harris Teeter and Roundy’s brands.

The producer, McCain Foods, says some golf ball materials may have been accidentally harvested with potatoes.

The company warns eating the hash browns can lead to choking.

So far, there have been no reports of injuries.

The recall affects two pound bags sold in “Harris Teeter”, “Marianos”, “Metro Market”, and “Pick ‘N Save” supermarkets.