WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dozens of Wichitans gathered downtown to participate in the March for Science.

The event started at the Historical Sedgwick County Courthouse at 11 a.m. Saturday.

People all over the world are joining the march: from New York, to London, to Antarctica.

This international campaign is intended to promote the understanding of science and defend it from attacks such as proposed U.S. government budget cuts.