Search underway for man accused in Kansas woman’s killing

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – Kansas City, Kansas police and federal marshals are asking for the public’s help in finding a man accused of killing the sister of a girl whose kidnapping 17 years earlier sparked a massive manhunt before she was found dead in Missouri.

Prosecutors in Kansas’ Wyandotte County have charged Emenencio Lansdown with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm.

He’s accused of fatally shooting 34-year-old Casey Eaton of Kansas City, Kansas, late Wednesday. Her body was found in a vehicle.

Eaton’s sister, Pamela Butler, who was 10 in October 1999 when she was kidnapped while roller-skating near her Kansas City, Kansas, home. The abductor, Keith Nelson, got away, and Butler’s body was later found in Grain Valley, Missouri.

Nelson later was convicted in federal court and sentenced to death.

