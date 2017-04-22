Man sentenced to prison for causing deadly 2016 Hutchinson wreck

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) – A southern Kansas man has been ordered to spend two years and eight months in prison for causing a two-vehicle 2016 wreck that killed an 80-year-old man.

The Hutchinson News reports that Everett W. Hardy was sentenced Friday in Hutchinson on a Reno County charge of involuntary manslaughter. Hardy also was ordered to serve two years on post-prison supervision.

Prosecutors dropped a charge that accused Hardy of driving without insurance.

Authorities said Hardy drove through the marked intersection and hit a pickup truck driven by John B. “Jack” Johnson. That pickup truck then hit a utility pole.

Johnson died at a Wichita hospital more than three weeks later.

