WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after a local bakery was robbed at gunpoint overnight.

According to police, it happened just after 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Juarez Bakery. That’s located in the 1000 block of North Waco.

Upon arrival, an employee told officers the suspect entered the business armed with a handgun, and demanded money.

The suspect was last seen headed east out of the parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.