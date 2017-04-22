Kansas State Spring Game

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Sophomore Alex Barnes scored two touchdowns and Justin Silmon and Alex Delton each added another as the purple team rumbled for 179 yards and 38 unanswered points to win the 2017 Spring Game, 38-6, in front of 13,338 fans at Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday.

Delton, who also threw for a game-high 249, dove across the goaline as time expired for the game’s final score and to finish his game-best 78 rushing yards on 15 attempts. Barnes added 69 yards on 12 attempts, while Silmon posted 32 yards on 10 attempts.

K-State saw strong production from both starting quarterbacks as Delton completed 21-of-33 attempts with one TD strike to sophomore Isaiah Zuber for the Purple, while redshirt freshman Skylar Thompson threw for 112 yards on 10-of-17 passing for the White team.

Zuber led the charge for the Wildcat receivers in the game, hauling in eight passes for 96 yards and the score , while fellow sophomores and purple teammates Carlos Strickland II and Dalton Schoen each caught four passes to total 62 yards and 57 yards, respectively. On the opposite side, two white team wide receivers had multi-reception days with Corey Sutton snagging four passes for 61 yards and Isaiah Harris hauling in four balls for 40 yards.

Redshirt freshman Ian Rudzik led the White team and all defenders in the contest with seven total tackles, while senior linebacker Trent Tanking added six tackles for the Purple squad. Brock Monty, Brogan Barry and Denzel Golsby hauled in interceptions in the contest.