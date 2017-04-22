Johnson County woman arrested for husband’s murder

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – A Knob Noster, Missouri woman has been arrested for the murder of her husband.

Jema Donahue, 31, faces second-degree murder charges. According to a release from the Johnson County Sheriff’s office, 31-year-old Javon Donahue’s body was found buried on a rural Johnson County farm. Jema Donahue was detained shortly after discovering the body.

She’s currently being held in the Johnson County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Officials from the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Warrensburg Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Kansas City Police Department are taking part in the investigation.