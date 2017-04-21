WSU student group pushes to offer gun safety class

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita State University group said a KSN story has inspired them to pursue and form a partnership with a gun range in order to offer gun safety classes for students.

On Thursday, KSN did a story about a Kansas high school that offers an elective class with a few weeks dedicated to firearm safety. After the story aired, the Wichita State Students for Concealed Carry said it wanted to get involved with a similar program.

“One of the major issues with any kind of firearm ownership or carrying a firearm, anything like that, is people not feeling safe around it because they haven’t been educated by it,” said Wichita State Students of Concealed Carry President Cale Ostby.

Beginning July 1, 2017, lawful gun owners will be allowed to carry concealed handguns on all Kansas university campuses and in campus buildings. The change in the law is the main reason Ostby said he is pushing for WSU students to take gun safety classes.

“I’m not 100 percent sure how we can do this yet, but it’s some kind of partnership with WSU and local firearms trainers to just have open sessions where students can come in and learn,” Ostby said.

Ostby said he got the class idea after watching KSN’s Thursday story about Fairfield High School in Reno County offering a portion of a class dedicated to teach students how to handle guns.

“I thought that, that was awesome, something that we wanted to be apart of too,” he said.

Ostby reached out to Range 54 in Wichita. He got in touch with the owner who is also a licensed gun instructor. The two are now forming a partnership in the hopes of educating others on campus. Range 54 has also offered any WSU student with their Shocker ID a 10 percent discount on any concealed carry training course. Eventually, Ostby said he would like to take the training a step further.

“Ideally, if this is an option, I don’t know if it is, is to maybe have a one hour, one credit hour physical education course that is firearm safety,” he said.

Ostby said he’s talking with university officials about what steps he needs to take to make the firearm safety class a reality.