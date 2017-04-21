Wichita State resumes MVC play against Missouri State

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State is back on the road for another Missouri Valley Conference road series this weekend when the Shockers travel to Springfield, Mo., to take on the first place Missouri State Bears. All three games this weekend will be broadcast on KNSS 1330 AM and on goshockers.com with Mike Kennedy and Shane Dennis calling the action. Saturday’s game and game one on Sunday will also be televised on ESPN3.

Quick Hits:

• Wichita State leads the overall series with Missouri State 62-42. The Bears lead the series in Springfield 25-20.

• WSU is 135th in the April 19 NCAA RPI, while Missouri State is 18th. The Shockers are 1-9 against the top-50 and 3-14 against the top-100.

• Alec Bohm is currently on a nine-game hitting streak, while Alex Jackson is on a six-game streak and Noah Croft is on a five-game streak.

• WSU turned a triple play against Valpo on April 2. It was the first one since 2002.

• Willie Schwanke had his first at bat of the season on April 5 against Oklahoma State and his first since March 10, 2015.

• WSU is 3-12 this season on the road.

• In those 15 road games, WSU is hitting .232 with a 6.56 ERA and .967 fielding percentage.

• On the road this season, Noah Croft is hitting .333, Alec Bohm is hitting .305, Greyson Jenista is hitting .288, Alex Jackson is hitting .273 and Luke Ritter is hitting .268.

• WSU is 5-5 in the last 10 games.

• In those 10 games, WSU is hitting .322 with a 4.87 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.

• In the last 10 games, Noah Croft is hitting .542, Greyson Jenista is hitting .425, Alex Jackson and Alec Bohm are hitting .357, Trey Vickers is hitting .293, and Willie Schwanke and Travis Young are hitting .286.

• The Shockers are just one of eight teams (Alabama, George Washington, College of Charleston, UNC Asheville, Cincinnati, St. John’s, Boston College) to turn a triple play this season.

• WSU collected a season-high 16 strikeouts on March 22 against Sacramento State. It was the most by the pitching staff since 2009.

• WSU collected back-to-back shutouts on Feb. 25 of Grand Canyon. The last time WSU had two-straight was in 2013.

• WSU had a scoreless innings streak of 24.1 from Feb. 19-26. The streak ranks as the eighth longest in WSU history.

• Senior pitcher Reagan Biechler needs 15 more appearances to move into a tie for fifth in the Shocker record book for career appearances.

• Four Shockers have double-digit errorless streaks including Travis Young at 68, Gunnar Troutwine at 26, Alex Jackson at 26, and Jacob Katzfey at 14.

• WSU struck out seven-straight batters in the season opener against Utah Valley. It was the first time with six or more consecutive strikeouts since 2010.

• WSU is 658-276 overall in the month of April.

• Since 1978, the Shockers are 20-9 on April 22 and 21-5 on April 23.

• WSU plays 24 games in 2017 against teams that were in the top-100 in the RPI in 2016. Fifteen of those are games against teams in the top-50.

• The Shocks were picked tied for fourth in the MVC Preseason Poll.

• Sophomore designated hitter Alec Bohm and sophomore utility player Luke Ritter were named to the preseason all-Valley team.

• In 2016, Greyson Jenista was the first freshman to lead the Shockers in hitting since Pat Magness in 1997 and was just the fifth freshman overall.

• The Shockers welcome 13 newcomers in 2017.

• WSU returns seven starters and 15 letterwinners from the 2016 team.

• The Shocker pitching staff returns four starters including Willie Schwanke, Cody Tyler, Zach Lewis and Connor Lungwitz.

• Last season, Travis Young tied the freshman record for sacrifice hits in a season with seven and it was also the 12th most in the single season record books.

• Last season, Gunnar Troutwine had the fifth most assists by a catcher with 59.

• Head Coach Todd Butler is in his fourth season as coach of the Shockers.

• Assistant Coach Brian Walker is the third base coach and Volunteer Assistant Coach Codey McElroy is the first base coach.