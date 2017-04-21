United CEO got $18.7 million in compensation

DAVID KOENIG, The Associated Press Published: Updated:
United Airlines
FILE - In this Saturday, Dec. 21, 2013, file photo, travelers check in at the United Airlines ticket counter at Terminal 1 in O'Hare International Airport in Chicago. After a man is dragged off a United Express flight on Sunday, April 9, 2017, United Airlines becomes the butt of jokes online and on late-night TV. Travel and public-relations experts say United has fumbled the situation from the start, but it’s impossible to know if the damage is temporary or lasting. Air travelers are drawn to the cheapest price no matter the name on the plane. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

DALLAS (AP) — United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz, who came under withering criticism for the airline’s handling of a passenger-dragging incident, received $18.7 million in compensation last year, more than triple the year before.

Most of Munoz’s compensation was in stock. The company said Friday in a regulatory filing that about $6.8 million of the total was related to a signing bonus that Munoz was promised in 2016.

Munoz was widely faulted for his early responses to the April 9 incident on board a United Express plane. He first blamed the 69-year-old passenger who was dragged off by airport security officers, but later apologized repeatedly for United’s handling of the situation.

