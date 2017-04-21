Heavy rain and storms forecast for parts of Kansas

NORMAN, Okla. (AP and KSNW) – Storms are moving across parts of Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Kansas and Missouri.

The National Weather Service issued flood warnings in central Oklahoma, southeastern Kansas and southwestern Missouri as heavy rain began falling Friday morning.

In central Oklahoma, thousands were without power when power poles were apparently blown down as a storm moved through the Oklahoma City metro.

In Wichita, rain started to fall around 9 a.m. Wichita police said be careful if you are out driving city streets today.

“Please if you are out in the area today, slow down, be careful as you are driving the city streets or driving through the city or traveling during lunch,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department. “If you cannot see the road, do not try to enter into that street or area. Turn around and find a different alternate route so you get to your destination safely.”

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center says tornadoes are also possible in southeastern Oklahoma, northeast Texas and western Arkansas.

The storms are expected to continue into Friday night before moving out of the region early Saturday.

