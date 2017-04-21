“Spokane Spanker” confesses

KHQ-TV and NBC News Published:

SPOKANE, Wash. (KHQ/NBC News) – Police in Spokane, Washington have arrested self-proclaimed “Spokane Spanker” Jonathan Smith.

He is now facing 11 counts of assault with sexual motivation in a string of attacks carried out near the campus of Gonzaga University.

Smith came forward to apologize and turn himself in on Wednesday after several attacks were reported.

During an interview with NBC affiliate KHQ, Smith admitted to slapping dozens of women on their backsides, saying he “saw butts that he liked and slapped them.”

 

