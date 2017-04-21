Razor recalls RipStik Motorized Caster Boards

WASHINGTON (KSNW) – Razor has recalled about 158,000 RipStik Motorized Caster Boards. The rear wheel can stop rotating and lock up while in use, posing a fall hazard.

The boards were sold at Target, Toys R Us, Walmart, Amazon and other stores nationwide from February 2016 through April 2017 for about $180.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled caster boards and contact Razor to receive a free repair kit.

Call Razor toll-free at 866-467-2967 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday or online at www.Razor.com and click on “Recall Information” for more information.

