Police investigate early morning robbery at Walgreens

By Published: Updated:
Wichita Police Department (KSN File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after the Walgreens at Harry and Edgemoor was robbed early Friday morning. It happened around 1:45 a.m.

Four clerks report an armed man wearing a black hoodie and orange ski mask came into the store and pointed a gun. The suspect removed money from the register and fled on foot. There were no injuries to the victims.

Detectives may release surveillance photos of the robbery. If you know anything about the crime this morning, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or detectives at 268-4407.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s