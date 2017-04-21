Police investigate early morning robbery at Walgreens

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating after the Walgreens at Harry and Edgemoor was robbed early Friday morning. It happened around 1:45 a.m.

Four clerks report an armed man wearing a black hoodie and orange ski mask came into the store and pointed a gun. The suspect removed money from the register and fled on foot. There were no injuries to the victims.

Detectives may release surveillance photos of the robbery. If you know anything about the crime this morning, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111 or detectives at 268-4407.

