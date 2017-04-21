Local breweries see opportunity in new Kansas beer law

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beer lovers are celebrating after a recent law Governor Brownback signed into law this week.

The bill reform law allows grocery and convenience stores to sell beer with up to 6 percent alcohol content, currently stores can only sell up to 3.2 percent.

“It’ll diversify the market, so more people have access to our beer, and that’s a good thing,” explained Lance Minor, CEO of Aero Plains Brewing.

More cooler doors will soon be opened for local establishments, like Aero Plains Brewing.

“I would like to have our beer available to as many people as possible, that’s the greater goal to share our product with people, this law will allow it,” Minor stated.

Aero Plains ships an average of 400 cases a month, and with opportunity knocking on their door to expand. The change in the state’s liquor laws could potentially be a brewery owner’s dream.

“It’s going to contact more people that’s not necessarily going into liquor stores. They’re stopping to pick up a pizza and they go down the cooler isle and they see craft beer as opposed to other things, it may expand our reach and our exposure,” voiced Minor.

The CEO says he’s thrilled for the opportunity ahead, but as a business owner, he believes in partnership, and wants to continue to keep his current relationship with liquor stores strong.

“Both businesses can thrive if they’re willing to adapt a little bit and I think in the end, the consumer is going to be happier,” Minor said.

Governor Brownback says the bill reform law will help close the $290 million budget gap by tapping into the Unclaimed Property Fund.

The law takes effect in April 2019.

