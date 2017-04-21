Local breweries see opportunity in new Kansas beer law

By Published: Updated:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Beer lovers are celebrating after a recent law Governor Brownback signed into law this week.

The bill reform law allows grocery and convenience stores to sell beer with up to 6 percent alcohol content, currently stores can only sell up to 3.2 percent.

“It’ll diversify the market, so more people have access to our beer, and that’s a good thing,” explained Lance Minor, CEO of Aero Plains Brewing.

More cooler doors will soon be opened for local establishments, like Aero Plains Brewing.

“I would like to have our beer available to as many people as possible, that’s the greater goal to share our product with people, this law will allow it,” Minor stated.

Aero Plains ships an average of 400 cases a month, and with opportunity knocking on their door to expand. The change in the state’s liquor laws could potentially be a brewery owner’s dream.

“It’s going to contact more people that’s not necessarily going into liquor stores. They’re stopping to pick up a pizza and they go down the cooler isle and they see craft beer as opposed to other things, it may expand our reach and our exposure,” voiced Minor.

The CEO says he’s thrilled for the opportunity ahead, but as a business owner, he believes in partnership, and wants to continue to keep his current relationship with liquor stores strong.

“Both businesses can thrive if they’re willing to adapt a little bit and I think in the end, the consumer is going to be happier,” Minor said.

Governor Brownback says the bill reform law will help close the $290 million budget gap by tapping into the Unclaimed Property Fund.

The law takes effect in April 2019.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Posts

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s