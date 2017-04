5:15AM A *Severe Thunderstorm Watch* is in effect for our northern Oklahoma counties until noon today. Severe storms are NOT anticipated in Kansas today, though a strong storm or two can’t be ruled out.

4:45AM Showers and storms are ongoing across Kansas and Oklahoma this morning, with even a *Severe Thunderstorm Warning* for Beaver County in northern Oklahoma for up to quarter size hail, moving east. Tune in to Kansas Today for more details!