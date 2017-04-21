Hit-and-run driver confesses to hitting K-State student

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police released a statement saying a man came forward admitting he hit a K-State student and left without stopping.

Police did not release the name of the man who confessed, citing that was department policy. They added they also will not release the man’s name until a full investigation is complete.

The confession comes just hours after Riley County Police released video of a white truck involved in the hit-and-run.

21-year-old Amber Wilhelm, was leaving Aggieville in the early morning hours of April 14, when she was hit by a truck. She has since been receiving treatment at a Topeka hospital. As of this post, she still remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Just this week both Amber’s parents both posted videos on Riley County Police Departments Twitter page asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for hitting their daughter. Police confirmed Thursday night her parents had been notified about the confession. In the police department’s statement they said, “They, and we, want to thank the thousands of people in Riley County and beyond that shared this story from the beginning. Your help and support has been incredible.”

